Child Porn Arrests In York/Lancaster

Two south central Pennsylvania men face charges of possessing hundreds of images of child porn. A cyber tip led West York Borough Police to arrest Jonathan Smith who was charged with 1,000 felony counts of possession of child pornography. Smith remains at the York County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail. Meanwhile, Lancaster County Regional police say 28-year old Jared Sims of Lititz turned himself in earlier this week after police issued a warrant for his arrest. Officers say Sims downloaded more than 200-images of child pornography. The suspect was charged with multiple crimes including four felony counts of sexual abuse of children. The case began with a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.