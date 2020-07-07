Pence Coming To Lancaster County

Vice President Mike Pence will begin a bus tour of southeastern Pa. this Thursday in Lancaster County. A news release from his office says the trip will include a stop in Chester County before ending in Philadelphia. More details are expected later.
