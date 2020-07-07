PA COVID-19 Update Tuesday

“The recent uptick in COVID-19 cases in southwest Pennsylvania have been traced to people not wearing masks in public places such as bars and restaurants.” That from Governor Tom Wolf Monday as he noted yet another study that shows that masks, while not perfect, are a simple and effective way to help protect ourselves and others from the coronavirus.

The state Department of Health has confirmed an additional 450-positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 90,304. One new death brings the total since the outbreak began last winter to 6,754.

Governor Wolf visited the child care center at PSECU headquarters in Harrisburg Monday to announce $53 million in additional financial support for child care providers that have suffered during the pandemic.