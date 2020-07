Pennsylvania’s Opioid Command Center Monday released their strategic plan to battle that disease in the commonwealth. The five goal areas are prevention, rescue, treatment, recovery and sustainability. Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine says “Even amidst a national pandemic, the opioid crisis has continued, and in some ways become more of a challenge.” Dr. Rachel Levine says “We want those affected to know that help is available, treatment works, and recovery is possible.”