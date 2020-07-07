Fumes From Monday Fire In York Co. Caused Neighborhood Warning

Monday’s Shelter-In-Place order for a West Manchester Township neighborhood came from smoke from a fire at a company that produces sanitizer. Fire officials say flames erupted just before 5am in a shed at ECA Water Systems along the 2100-block of Monroe Street. The property is leased from Brickers French Fries. Officials say the fire caused about $15,000 in damage including drums of bleach disinfectant used to make sanitizer. The fumes carried vapors that could potentially be harmful to nearby residents. The all clear was given just before 10am Monday.