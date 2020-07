Dozens of firefighters sweltered Monday afternoon in York County to battle flames that started in a tractor trailer but spread to another truck and then a business. Officials say no one was hurt in the 4:30p blaze at the Nearby Eggs factory along the 2800-block of Daron Road in Codorus Township. The cause of the fire is suspected to be an electrical malfunction in the refrigeration unit of a trailer packed with eggs. The local Red Cross provided fire units with some relief from the heat.