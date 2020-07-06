York Co. Fire Leads To Shelter-In-Place Warning

Harmful vapors from a fire have led emergency management officials in York County to issue a Shelter-In-Place Warning for a neighborhood. A Monday morning blaze at Brickers French Fries along the 2100-block of Monroe Street in West Manchester Township released vapors that officials say may cause adverse health conditions. They recommend residents within a half-mile radius of the affected area stay indoors with windows and doors closed and to turn off all ventilation systems until they get the all clear.