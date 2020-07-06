York Co. Fire Leads To Shelter-In-Place Warning

Posted on

Harmful vapors from a fire have led emergency management officials in York County to issue a Shelter-In-Place Warning for a neighborhood. A Monday morning blaze at Brickers French Fries along the 2100-block of Monroe Street in West Manchester Township released vapors that officials say may cause adverse health conditions. They recommend residents within a half-mile radius of the affected area stay indoors with windows and doors closed and to turn off all ventilation systems until they get the all clear.

Headlines

There is no custom code to display.