PA COVID-19 Update Monday

The state Department of Health Sunday confirmed an additional 479-positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 89,854. Officials added 4-deaths pushing that total since the outbreak began last winter to 6,753.

Governor Wolf reminds residents that mask-wearing is mandatory when leaving home. Wolf says “This simple practice, combined with social distancing, handwashing, and staying home if sick, is paramount to stopping this virus from infecting more people.”

“Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, the virus has not gone away.” That from Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine as entire state is now in the green phase.