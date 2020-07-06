Fireworks Blamed For York City Fire That Displaced 10

After a deluge of calls over fireworks, including a blaze that displaced 10-people, York City’s Fire Chief says maybe its time to repeal last year’s legalization of fireworks in the state. The York Daily Record reports that Chief Chad Deardorff expressed frustration at his departments handling of multiple fires and complaints over the July-4th holiday. On Saturday, fireworks are blamed for a fire along the 600-block of Manor Street which damaged 3-homes and a commercial building. The damage estimate was put at $125,000.