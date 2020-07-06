Father/Son Arrested After 4-Wounded In Lancaster County Shooting

A Lancaster County father and son have been arrested following a weekend shooting that left 4-men wounded. Police say 20-year-old Mark Ivie Jr. of Ephrata Township has been charged with multiple crimes including 6-counts of attempted homicide and 6-counts of aggravated assault. Officers say a previous incident led to a physical fight between Ivie and a man early Sunday morning at a home along in the first block of Blackberry Lane. The altercation spilled out into the street where the shooting occurred. Police say 43-year-old Mark Ivie Sr. has also been charged with allegedly providing the rifle used by his son. He has been charged with 6-counts of aggravated assault and 6-counts of conspiracy. We do not know the condition of the shooting victims but all of them were taken to Lancaster General Hospital. The son’s bail was set at $1 million, while the father’s was put at $750,000.