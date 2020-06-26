PA Grand Jury Report: Drillers, DEP Failed To Protect Residents

‘Giant fracking companies were given a free pass.’ That from state Attorney General Josh Shapiro Thursday as he announced the findings of a 2-year Grand Jury investigation. Shapiro says the panel heard detailed testimony from residents and farmers who claimed negative health effects and property damage as a result of hydraulic fracturing. The process involves injecting millions of gallons of water, sand and chemicals deep into the earth to break up layers of shale, causing oil or gas to be released. The A-G says the state’s Department of Environmental Protection and State Department of Health mostly under the Corbett administration didn’t police or investigate environmental complaints against natural gas drilling companies. Shapiro offered 8-recommendations to improve oversight including expanding no-drill zones in Pennsylvania from the required 500 feet to 2,500 feet and requiring fracking companies to publicly disclose all chemicals used in drilling and hydraulic fracturing before they are used on-site.