PA COVID-19 Update Friday

The state Department of Health has confirmed an additional 579-positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 83,770. The death toll rose by 39-to-6,557.

All but one county in Pennsylvania is now the ‘green’ phase of Governor Wolf’s Reopening Plan. Lancaster, Berks, Bucks, and Chester are the latest to make the move. Only Lebanon County remains in the ‘yellow’ phase.

While restaurants and bars can resume indoor seating at 50% capacity along with hair salons, casinos, malls, theatres and gyms, residents must still wear a mask. Gatherings of up to 250 are allowed.

The governor reminds residents that mask-wearing has proven to be an important deterrent to the spread of the virus.

PennDOT says its extending any expiration dates from March-16 for driver licenses, identification cards, and learner’s permits through July 31, 2020. Customers may continue to complete various transactions and access multiple resources online at www.dmv.pa.gov.