PA COVID-19 Update Wednesday

The state Department of Health has confirmed an additional 510-positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 82,696. The death toll rose by 38-to-6,464.

Masks work. That from Governor Tom Wolf on Tuesday as he reminded residents that Pennsylvanians are required to wear masks when entering any business in all counties in both yellow and green phases of reopening. According to a recent study in the Institute of Physics, wearing simple medical masks or improvised facial coverings reduces community exposures from asymptomatic, but unknowingly infectious, individuals. U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams tweeted last weekend that “Some feel face coverings infringe on their freedom of choice- but if more wear them, we’ll have MORE freedom to go out.”

Governor Tom Wolf visited the York County Food Bank’s East York Emergency Food Hub on Tuesday morning. Wolf thanked farmers, volunteers and others across the state for helping to feed Pennsylvania families during the pandemic. Food Bank officials say they provided 2.4 million meals and volunteers donated more than 4,000 hours at drive-thru, walk-thru and pop-up distribution at locations throughout the county since the COVID-19 pandemic started. Wolf will visit Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center later today.