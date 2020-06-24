Brothers Charged After Guns, Drugs Seized In York City

Two York City brothers are arrested after police seize drugs, guns and armor-piercing rounds, drugs and body armor. The York Daily Record reports that one man, 27-year old Carlos Ramos has had his bail increased from $100,000 to $1-million dollars. According to YDR-dot-com, District Attorney David Sunday requested the higher bail because he felt that Ramos was a flight risk and a danger to society. Bail for the other brother, 25-year old Joseph Ramos is set at $100,000. The men have been charged with multiple felonies including illegal possession of a firearm, possession with intent to deliver drugs and possession of unlawful body armor. The brothers are being held in the York County Prison.