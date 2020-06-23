Sex Criminals Sentenced In York Co.

Two men guilty of separate sex crimes in York County have been sentenced. The District Attorney’s Office says 53-year old Frederico Aviles had avoided apprehension for nearly 8-years until he was captured by U-S Marshals late last year. Officials say Aviles pleaded guilty to one count of child rape. He has now been sentenced from 8-to-16 years in prison. Meanwhile, 43-year old Joseph Bent of Mount Wolf was found guilty at trial in March of multiple offenses including Rape, and Aggravated Indecent Assault. This week, Bent was ordered to serve an aggregate 14.5 to 29 years in state prison, followed by three years probation.