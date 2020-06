A Lancaster County Representative is Pennsylvania’s new state House Speaker. Officials say 45-year old Republican Bryan Cutler of the 100th Legislative District was elected unanimously by his colleagues in the chamber on Monday. Cutler takes over from 60-year old Mike Turzai who resigned his office last week. The Allegheny County legislator became the Speaker in 2015. Cutler is the first speaker from Lancaster County in just over 90-years.