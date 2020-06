The search continues for an Amish woman from Lancaster County who went missing after attending church last Sunday. East Lampeter Township Police say 18-year-old Linda Stoltzfus was last seen on a farm in Upper Leacock Township. Officers say Stoltzfus is a 5’10” white female, 125 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. She was wearing a tan dress, white apron and white cape. Police believe Stoltzfus may be at special risk of harm or injury.