PA COVID-19 Update Monday

Fifty-four counties in Pennsylvania are in the ‘green’ phase of Governor Wolf’s 3-color Reopening Plan. Officials say 12-counties will move to ‘green’ this Friday, which will leave only Lebanon County in ‘yellow.’ Sec. of Health Dr. Rachel Levine claims Lebanon County commissioners voted along party lines to prematurely reopen in late May. Now, the county is facing an uptick in cases, and is unable to move to green. Officials remind residents that mask-wearing is still required when entering any business in order to reduce transmission rates of COVID-19.

The state Department of Health has confirmed an additional 464-positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 81,730. Officials added 4-news deaths to bring that overall number to 6,423.

As some things return to normal that will now include skills tests at PennDOT. Officials say residents can schedule an appointment for a skills test by going online to dmv.pa.gov You can also contact the Driver and Vehicle Services Call Center at 717-412-5300.