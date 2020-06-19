PA COVID-19 Update Friday

Fifty-four counties in Pennsylvania are in the ‘green’ phase of Governor Tom Wolf’s 3-color Reopening Plan. Among the latest to make the move are Dauphin and Franklin. The remaining 13-counties, including Lancaster, are in the ‘yellow’ phase. None are in the ‘red’ phase.

Governor Tom Wolf reminds residents that mask-wearing is still required when entering any business. Wolf says “Mask-wearing has proven to be an important deterrent to the spread of the virus.” A recent study from Cambridge and Greenwich universities in the United Kingdom found that cloth masks, “even homemade masks with limited effectiveness can dramatically reduce transmission rates if worn by enough people, regardless of whether they show symptoms.” Peer-reviewed studies published in scientific journals such as The New England Journal of Medicine corroborate the need for masks and the U.S. Surgeon General said that wearing a mask doesn’t impinge on our freedom – it gives us more freedom from unknowingly spreading COVID-19.

The state Department of Health has confirmed an additional 418-positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 80,236. The death toll rose by 42-to-6,361. Officials say they also distributed the fifth shipment of the investigational antiviral medication, remdesivir, to treat patients in the hospital with the coronavirus.

The York County Food bank will hold a pop-up distribution event in Wrightsvillle on Saturday afternoon from 12:30-to-1:30 pm at the John Wright Restaurant along North Front Street.

