A Lancaster County man has been arrested for stealing almost $250,000 from his mother. The District Attorney’s Office says 57-year-old Jeffery Weit of East Hempfield Township has been charged with two felony counts of theft after an investigation revealed he allegedly made more than 200-transactions from her account using her power of attorney. Some were even made after she died. Police say the money was for his personal use. Weit is being held in the county prison in lieu of $200,000 bail.