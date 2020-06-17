York Co. Prison Guard Arrested Over Contraband

A York County Prison guard has been arrested after police say he tried to smuggle drugs to an inmate. The District Attorney’s Office says 31-year old Joshua Martinez of Red Lion was taken into custody after state police followed him from work to an inmate’s girlfriend’s home in Lancaster County and then back to York County. Troopers stopped Martinez and allegedly confiscated 75-Suboxone strips and $2,900.00 cash. The strips are commonly prescribed to reduce symptoms of opiate addiction and withdrawal. Officials say the guard along with 34-year old inmate Lleland Wade and his girlfriend 25-year old Chelsea Cochran have all been charged with Possession with the Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Criminal Conspiracy and Contraband.