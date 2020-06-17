Video Sought After Shooting Of York Co. Woman

A York County woman remains in critical condition after she was shot several times last week and now police are asking for the public’s help with the investigation. Northern Regional Police say 27-year old Meredith Keltner of York was found severely injured and lying along Smyser Road last Friday morning. Officers are now trying to trace her movements before the incident. They are seeking any surveillance video that would have been captured between 8 and 9:30 AM along the following roads:

Indian Rock Dam Road

Woodberry Road

West College Ave

Hokes Mill Road

Smyser Road

Markle Road

Access Road

Days Mill Road

Salem/Stoverstown Road

SR 616

Richland Ave

Anyone with information should contact the NYCRPD tip line at 717.467.TELL or email tips@nycrpd.org