PA COVID-19 Update Wednesday

The state Department of Health confirmed an additional 362-positive cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 79,483. The death toll rose by 33-to-6,276.

A House resolution in the state House in Harrisburg was introduced Tuesday calling for the impeachment of Gov. Tom Wolf over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Republican State Representative Daryl Metcalfe of Butler County says Resolution-915 has 24 co-sponsors and it contains 5-articles of impeachment. Article-1 for example claims that Wolf’s orders during the crisis violated the First, Fourth, Fifth, and Fourteenth Amendments of the U.S. Constitution. Metcalfe claims the governor caused immeasurable harm and hardship for far more Pennsylvanians than the virus.

Governor Wolf has announced $40 million in funding through the federal CARES Act to support Pennsylvania’s dairy industry and food security programs during the pandemic. Another $157-million has been made available to school entities to be used for COVID-19-related health and safety needs for the current school year.

The Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania is encouraging the governor and General Assembly to support hospitals with needed financial relief from the CARES Act funding the federal government provided to the state. The group states that while hospitals applied extensive preparations and continued to deliver much needed care during this public health crisis, some hospitals have been forced to make layoffs and furloughs. A recent Health Management Associates report commissioned by the advocacy group projects a $10.2 billion toll on the hospital community this year.

The York County Food bank will hold a pop-up distribution event in Airville on Thursday afternoon from 1-to-3:30 pm at the Pine Grove Presbyterian Church on Delta Road.