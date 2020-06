Three people were taken to a hospital after a 2-alarm fire heavily-damaged a Lancaster City home on Tuesday. Officials say crews were called to the 600-block of Rockland Street at around 1:30p. One resident jumped off the balcony of the second floor to escape the flames. Two other residents were rescued from the roof and third floor, respectively. No word on how the fire started. The Red Cross is helping 14-residents who were displaced.