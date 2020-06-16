Pennsylvania Man Charged With Armed Robbery In York Co.

The suspect who police say used a BB gun to rob a man in Hanover last Saturday afternoon is now in custody. Hanover police arrested 31-year old Robert Heward III of Fairfield, Pa. for the hold up along the 1st-block of Pennsylvania Avenue. Officers say Heward allegedly shot the victim causing a moderate injury before he stole capsules of a controlled substance. Heward faces numerous offenses including aggravated assault, robbery and receiving stolen property. He is being held in the York County Prison in lieu of $125,000 bail.