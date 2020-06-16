PA COVID-19 Update Tuesday

The state Department of Health has confirmed an additional 323-positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 79,121. Officials added 28-new deaths to push that total to 6,243.

State health officials say they conducted nearly 300-inspections of nursing homes during the COVID-19 pandemic, including more than 200-complaint investigations. They say 9-sanctions were finalized against nursing care facilities as well as civil penalties totaling $83,000. Complaints about a nursing home can be made anonymously by calling 1-800-254-5164.

The state Department of Aging has issued reopening guidance for aging services providers located in counties that are entering the green phase. The procedures will allow operations to resume for adult day centers, senior community centers, and aging and protective services that involve in-person consumer contacts and in-home visits. Older adults needing a meal or in-home support are encouraged to call their local Agency on Aging.

Governor Tom Wolf has announced that people with intellectual disabilities and autism and the providers of support services for them will share $260 million in CARES Act funding during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pandemic has been stressful for many and now a new support group called, Coping with COVID is starting in York County. Suicide Prevention of York and Freelance York are joining forces to host a teen session Wednesday afternoon, June-17 and another session for adults that evening. The cost is $25. Space is limited so call to register at 717-451-6411. If there is a good response, more sessions will be added.