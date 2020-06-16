Lancaster Co. Father Will Join Son In Prison For Role In Drug Death

A Lancaster County prison inmate died from a drug overdose last spring and now a father and son have pleaded guilty to providing the fentanyl and they get jail time. The District Attorney’s Office says the father 50-year old Jaime Franco-Quinones conspired to provide the drugs to inmates. On Monday, he was sentenced to four to 10 years in prison. Last winter, his son, 21-year old Christopher Franco-Roble was sentenced from 7-to-25 years in jail in the scheme. He was also ordered to pay the funeral costs in the death of a 38-year old inmate in March of 2019. Another inmate overdosed on the drugs and he survived.