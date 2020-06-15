PA COVID-19 Update Monday

The state Department of Health has confirmed an additional 336-positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 78,798. Officials added 4-deaths for an overall total of 6,215.

Governor Wolf credits his phased, measured reopening as one reason why Pennsylvania is among a select few states with a steady decline in cases. In an Associated Press analysis finds more than half the states are experiencing an increase in COVID-19 cases as reopening begins.

Currently, 46-counties in the state are now in the ‘green’ phase while the remaining 21-counties are in the ‘yellow’ phase. Late last week, Governor Wolf announced that this Friday, eight more counties will move to the green phase of reopening including in our region, Dauphin and Franklin.