A single vehicle traffic accident on I-83 in York County early Sunday claimed the life of a Harrisburg woman. The Coroner’s Office says 21-year old Deveja Cooper was found dead at around 3:30 a.m. after she was ejected in a crash along northbound I-83 near the Exit-33 ramp. Police on the scene also found a man who was injured. He was taken to a hospital for treatment but we do not know his condition. An autopsy is set for tomorrow at the Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.