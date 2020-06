A Lancaster County woman is sentenced from 4.5-to-10 years in prison for robbing 3-stores last January. The District Attorney’s Office says 52-year old Kathleen Moore of Lititz had been on parole for several robberies in 2017 when she robbed a Walgreens, Giant and Weis stores in Lancaster and Manheim townships last winter. Officials say Moore stole a combined total of $900. No one was hurt.