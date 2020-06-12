PA Woman Arrested For Murder In York Co. State Park

The female companion of the woman found dead in a state park in York County earlier this week has been charged with criminal homicide. State Police say 40-year old Jolie Harris has been arrested for the death of 37-year old Lauren Gallagher at Gifford Pinchot State Park in Warrington Township. Both are from of Broomall, Delaware County. Troopers say Harris suffered minor injuries in what she said was an attack on the couple by an intruder. Gallagher died from sharp force trauma to her neck. State Police say they found suspicious searches on Harris’ cell phone including one which stated “What percentage of murder in US is domestic violence.”