PA COVID-19 Update Friday – York Co. Goes ‘Green’

York, Adams and Cumberland Counties are all now in the ‘green’ phase of Governor Tom Wolf’s 3-stage Reopening Plan. While restaurants and bars can resume indoor seating at 50% capacity along with hair salons, casinos, malls, theatres and gyms, residents must still wear a mask. Gatherings of up to 250 are allowed. Lancaster County is in the ‘yellow’ phase and can move into the ‘green’ phase if the overall risk for the coronavirus remains mitigated for 14-days.

The state Department of Health has an additional 467-positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 77,313. The death toll rose by 51 to 6,113.

A Sheetz convenience store in Lancaster County has closed after an employee has tested positive for COVID-19. The worker was on duty on June-5th at the Sheetz location along the 3100-block of Columbia Avenue. Officials say the business will be closed while the location including fuel pumps is professionally deep cleaned, and sanitized.

The state Department of Community and Economic Development says $625 million in new funding is now available to most counties in Pennsylvania through the federal CARES Act. The money can be used to offset the cost of direct county COVID-19 response, and planning efforts, as well as to fund nonprofit assistance programs, and deploy broadband to unserved or underserved areas.

A ‘Grab & Go’ fresh produce and milk distribution will be held on Wednesdays and Fridays in June from 9a to 2p at the York County Food Bank’s Emergency Food Distribution Hub along Haines Road.

Now that York County is in the ‘green’ phase, an Ecumenical Prayer and Worship Service will be held in Penn Park Sunday afternoon in what organizers say will be a peaceful demonstration of York’s unity in seeking racial justice, equity, and to heal our land.