York Co. Death Ruled A Homicide

The death of a woman found in a state park in York County Monday night has been ruled a homicide. Coroner Pam Gay says 37-year old Lauren Gallagher of Broomall, Delaware County died from sharp force trauma to her neck. The body was discovered by a camper near the 800 block of East Camping Area Road at Gifford Pinchot State Park in Warrington Township. State Police say another woman is being treated at York Hospital but troopers have not identified her or added any other details about the case. An investigation is ongoing.