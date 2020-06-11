PA COVID-19 Update Thursday

Nothing has changed. That from Governor Tom Wolf after the state legislature passed a bill to end his COVID-19 emergency declaration and statewide shutdown. In a news conference Wednesday, Wolf says the state Constitution gives him the authority to respond to various crises. No word yet on how the courts view the dispute.

The state Department of Health has confirmed an additional 410-positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to just under 77,000. Officials added 48-deaths to put that total to 6,062.

The Wolf Administration has issued preliminary guidance for high school and recreational sports teams to resume voluntary workouts and other in-person activities in the state’s yellow and green phases. The outline includes college and professional sports. Officials also issued guidance regarding the types of outdoor recreation that businesses may offer during the yellow and green phases of reopening. This includes activities like mountain biking, motorsports venues, paintball, horse riding, tennis, archery among many others.

The Wolf administration has announced a one-month extension of the temporary

Emergency Assistance Program which is helping residents recover from economic

challenges caused by COVID-19. This includes cash, food and energy needs.

Residents can apply for benefits online at any time at: compass.state.pa.us