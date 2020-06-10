PA COVID-19 Update Wednesday

The state Department of Health has confirmed another 493-positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 76,436. Officials say 61-new deaths puts that total to 6,014.

The state Department of Health has issued an order requiring that all hospitals take additional steps to further protect their staff and patients from COVID-19. Officials say the order requires all hospitals to develop, implement and adhere to safety measures by Monday, June 15. They say the move addresses several concerns raised by nurses and other front-line workers including notifications from management, along with testing and distribution of Personal Protection Equipment.