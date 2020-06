An autopsy is set for today on a woman who was found dead in York County Monday night. State Police say the dead woman is 37-year old Lauren Gallagher of Broomall, Delaware County. Troopers say she was discovered at Gifford Pinchot State Park in Warrington Township along with another woman who is being treated at York Hospital. We do not know her identity or condition. State Police say an investigation is underway. The Coroner’s Office says the public is not in any danger.