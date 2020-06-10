Are PA Residents Prepared For An Emergency?

Now that the Atlantic hurricane season is underway, the Wolf Administration is urging residents to consider how COVID-19 could change or alter emergency preparedness plans. PEMA Executive Deputy Director Jeff Thomas recommends that families review their emergency kits and plans so that necessities like masks, hand sanitizer, and medications are added. Residents can sign up for the AlertPA notification system that includes bulletins for various emergencies and weather related messages. Learn more at: ready.pa.gov