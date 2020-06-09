U-S Senator Casey Talks With Protestors In Lancaster

On the 2-week anniversary of the death of suspect George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis, demonstrations against police brutality continued Monday in south central Pennsylvania. The state’s senior U-S Senator Bob Casey Jr. talked to protestors in the Lancaster Art Park where he joined the group in taking a knee and raising a fist. Later Casey spent some time listening to clergy at St. James Episcopal Church. Also on Monday, the Senator said he would co-sponsor the Justice in Policing Act of 2020. The legislation hopes to increase transparency, improve training and make police accountable in court for egregious misconduct.

