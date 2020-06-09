PA COVID-19 Update Tuesday

The state Department of Health has confirmed an additional 351-positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to just under 76,000. The death toll rose by 10 to 5,953.

Most of those cases were in personal care facilities. That’s why the Wolf Administration has now issued a universal testing order that requires all nursing homes to complete initial baseline testing no later than July 24. The idea is to rapidly detect asymptomatic positive residents, manage their care and prevent further transmission of COVID-19. The department also issued updated testing guidance to all long-term care facilities through the Health Alert Network.

Wolf also announced that the state has launched an enhanced dashboard to pull COVID-19 data and information together to inform residents. Some of the new items include demographics of cases and deaths as well as reopening status. Learn more at health.pa.gov