Protests Ongoing In Several Central Pa Cities

Protests against police brutality continued in many cities in south central Pennsylvania over the weekend. Police say the multi-racial demonstrations were mostly peaceful as citizens react to the death of a black unarmed suspect in Minnesota about 2-weeks ago. In Lancaster City Friday, Mayor Danene Sorace announced several changes to policing. Sorace banned the use of choke holds and ordered mandatory intervention for officers on the scene of a situation that has a potential for injury. She also said officers would have yearly crisis intervention training, while every city employee would receive anti-racism and bias training.