PA COVID-19 Update Monday

The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed an additional 506-positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 75,592. The death toll rose by 12 to 5,943.

Governor Wolf’s Reopening Plan for Pennsylvania currently has 33-counties in the ‘yellow’ phase and 34-in the ‘green’ phase. And coming this Friday, York, Adams and Cumberland Counties will move from ‘yellow’ to ‘green.’

That means that gyms, spas, casinos, hair salons, barbershops and theatres can re-open to 50% occupancy. Restaurants and bars can also operate at 50% capacity. Other businesses will be allowed to expand to 75% in ‘green.’

Officials say the state continues to use risk-based metrics from Carnegie Mellon University to make decisions on county moves. They also use sustained reductions in COVID-19 hospitalizations, and infection rates along with additional criteria including contact tracing and testing capability.

The state is currently split nearly evenly between counties in the ‘yellow’ reopening phase and ‘green.’ Officials say that after a county transitions to the yellow phase, the commonwealth will closely monitor for increased risk, such as significant outbreaks. If overall risk remains mitigated for fourteen days, that county can transition to the green phase.