PA COVID-19 Update Friday

All 67-counties in Pennsylvania are now in either the ‘yellow’ or ‘green’ phases of Governor Wolf’s 3-step Reopening Plan. Officials say 34 are now in the ‘green’ phase while the other 33 are in the ‘yellow’ phase. Lancaster is one of the last 10-counties who have now moved out of the ‘red’ phase.

Restaurants in the ‘yellow’ counties will be able to open at 50% capacity, but indoor seating will still be prohibited. Social distancing will be practiced and masks will be required when moving around the business.

More than 150-Fine Wine & Good Spirits state stores spread across the commonwealth will now open for limited business today.

PennDOT also announced that Driver License and Photo License Centers in counties moving into the yellow phase will reopen today.

Officials with the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources have announced the phased reopening of state parks and forest facilities in the counties moving to yellow. Officials note that state park swimming pools will remain closed through June 12. Capacity at beaches and pools will be limited to 50 percent of the normal facility capacity. Various mitigation measures will be in place, including social distancing and the wearing of face masks when not in the water. The swimming pool at Codorus State Park in York County will not be opening for the 2020 season due to necessary maintenance work.

Meanwhile, the state Department of Health has confirmed an additional 537-positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to just under 74,000. The death toll jumped by 75 to 5,817.

The Department of Health says it has distributed the fourth shipment of the investigational antiviral medication, remdesivir, to treat patients in the hospital with COVID-19. The drug was dispersed from the federal government to the state which then delivered it to 73-Pennsylvania hospitals.