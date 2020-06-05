Governor Wolf Takes Action To Combat Racial Injustice

After joining a march against police brutality in Harrisburg on Wednesday, Governor Wolf on Thursday announced several actions to combat racial injustice in Pennsylvania.

The governor is creating several entities including a Deputy Inspector General to root out fraud, waste, misconduct and abuse amongst law enforcement agencies.

One move creates a Pennsylvania State Law Enforcement Advisory Commission that will review allegations of misconduct by law enforcement personnel under the governor’s jurisdiction.

He will also offer technical assistance from the state to municipalities from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency to encourage the creation of local citizen advisory boards.

Wolf says the goal is to make the commonwealth more fair for everyone.

In their response to the governor, the Pennsylvania State Troopers Association described Wolf’s announcement as an “attack on PA’s dedicated law enforcement community.”