York Co. Police Chiefs & Clergy Call For Justice

The York County Chiefs of Police and local clergy, including the Black Ministers Association have produced a joint statement saying that they stand together for justice. The group offered condolences to the family and friends of George Floyd. The statement goes on to express their outrage and condemnation of the reprehensible use of deadly force by police officers in Minneapolis, MN that led to the senseless and tragic death of Mr.Floyd. The message also states that there can be no allowance in law enforcement for officers who commit heinous acts, or for officers who fail to intervene and stop the commission of such acts. The Chiefs of Police says they continue to commit to law enforcement officers that treat all individuals, whether they are a complainant, suspect, or defendant, with the full dignity and respect they deserve as human beings. Concern over unrest surrounding fair policing led the groups to begin meeting in 2016.

Meanwhile, Governor Tom Wolf took part in a peaceful demonstration in Harrisburg on Wednesday. Wolf could announce later Thursday how his administration will combat racial injustice in Pennsylvania.