PA COVID-19 Update Thursday

The 90-day disaster declaration for COVID-19 originally signed by Governor Tom Wolf on March 6 has been extended. The declaration was set to expire today. Wolf says “Renewing the disaster declaration helps state agencies with resources and supports as we continue mitigation and recovery.”

The state Department of Health has confirmed an additional 511-positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 73,405. The death toll jumped by 75 to 5,742.

The Pennsylvania Department of Education announced that elementary and secondary schools in the state’s yellow and green phases may resume in- person instruction and activities beginning July 1. Officials say any reopening will require schools to develop health and safety plans based on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state Department of Health. Starting tomorrow, all counties in the state will be in either the ‘yellow’ or ‘green’ phase.

The state Department of Health has released updated guidance that allows dental health care providers to begin resuming oral healthcare services, including routine cleanings.

PA CareerLink® offices announced that they are increasing virtual services and offering limited in-person appointments for job seekers and employers as counties enter the ‘green’ reopening phase.