PA Primary 2020 Results

The final vote totals for Tuesday’s Pennsylvania Primary will take some extra time to count due to nearly 2-million requests for mail in/absentee ballots during the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are the results at this point.

For president, Republicans selected President Donald Trump and Democrats chose presumptive nominee Joe Biden to face off in the general election this fall.

In the 10th Congressional District, incumbent Republican Scott Perry will run against Democrat and current Auditor General Eugene Depasquale.

In the 11th district, Republican Congressman Lloyd Smucker will compete for re-election against Democrat Sarah Hammond.

Most races had no opponent but in the others like for Auditor General, Democrats chose Michael Lamb while Republicans tapped Timothy DeFoor to compete in November.

In the 31st District for State Senate, Republican Mike Regan will run against Democrat Shanna Danielson.

in the state house races, all incumbents running for another term won. but in the contested races, Republican Perry Stambaugh won in the 86th District, Democrat Nicole Miller won in the 87th District, and Republican Joe Kerwin won in the 125th District.

The PA. Department of state will post vote counts on their web site:

www.electionreturns.pa.gov

The site provides statewide totals and county-by-county breakdowns of each race.