Protests Continue In York, Lancaster, Harrisburg

The wave of demonstrations against police brutality nationally continue in York and Lancaster Cities on Monday. In Lancaster, Mayor Danene Sorace and Police Chief Jarrad Berkihiser warned local protestors that outside agitators like white nationalist groups have been seen trying to incite violence. Meanwhile, Governor Wolf has amended last weekend’s disaster emergency declaration to add Erie, Delaware and Montgomery counties to provide all necessary assistance to those areas respond to the escalation of protests. Those counties join Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Dauphin, which were in the original declaration.