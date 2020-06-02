Primary Day In PA

Democrats and Republican voters will choose their nominees to run in the general election this fall. Amid a surge in mail-in ballots, the COVID-19 public health emergency and civil disturbances in six counties, Governor Tom Wolf on Monday signed an executive order extending the deadline for county election offices in Allegheny, Dauphin, Delaware, Erie, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties to receive absentee or mail-in ballots by mail to 5 p.m. June 9. The ballot must be postmarked no later than Tuesday, June 2. The deadline to hand deliver absentee or mail-in ballots remains 8 p.m. June 2. A similar executive order extended the deadline to return absentee ballots in 2012 due to Hurricane Sandy. Nearly 1.8 million Pennsylvania voters have applied for a mail ballot since the onset of COVID-19.

“People have every right to speak out and demonstrate, but it’s unacceptable to take advantage of protests to incite violence, harm others and destroy property.” That from Governor Tom Wolf Monday as he added Erie, Delaware and Montgomery counties to his May 30 disaster emergency declaration allowing Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Dauphin counties to respond to protests and maintain public safety.