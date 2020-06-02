COVID-19 PA Update – Tuesday

The state Department of Health on Monday confirmed an additional 356-positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 72,282. The death toll added 12-names to put that total to 5,567. Most of the deaths were in long-term care facilities. State Health Secretrary Dr. Rachel Levine announced Monday that the commonwealth is in the process of rewriting regulations based on a report from the Nursing Home Task Force. She added that the state has also implemented recommendations from the Auditor General.

The York County Food Bank is holding their weekly Walk-Up Emergency Food Distribution this afternoon from 4-to-5 pm. Their Drive-Thru Emergency Food Distribution at the East York Hub along Haines Road will operate today from 4-to-7 pm.

Pennsylvanians can once again enjoy beaches in Delaware now that that state has officially opened them for out-of-state visitors.