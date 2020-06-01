PA Governor Calls Of Peaceful Protests

Governor Tom Wolf on Saturday signed a disaster emergency declaration to provide assistance to municipalities in the state as they respond to the escalation of protests in Harrisburg, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.

Wolf says citizens have the right to protest but he asked that they do it peacefully and respectfully.

The Pennsylvania National Guard has placed over 600 Guardsmen on state active duty to provide support to local law enforcement in keeping order during protests in the state from the death of George Floyd during a police arrest in Minneapolis last week.

The Governor’s Stay-At-Home order runs through this Thursday June-4. The few remaining counties still in the ‘red’ phase, including Lancaster County are expected to officially move into the ‘yellow’ phase by this Friday June-5th.